Preston North End boss on Rangers’ radar, enquiries have been made

Preston North End are in 3rd place of the Championship table as things stand.

It’s been an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign for Lowe and his Lilywhites, with the former Plymouth Argyle boss now in charge of his second full season at Deepdale.

And Preston’s fine form under Lowe has seemingly caught the attention of managerless Rangers who axed Beale earlier this week.

Scottish outlet Daily Record is reporting that Lowe is a ‘shock contender’ for the Ibrox vacancy and that Rangers have made ‘tentative enquiries’ over a possible swoop for the Preston boss.

Lowe has so far overseen 86 matches in charge of Preston; 35 wins, 23 draws, and 28 defeats, with his side finishing in 12th place of the Championship table last time round.

Rangers in for Ryan Lowe

Preston’s fine start to the season was inevitably going to lead to interest in Lowe.

This time of year is always rife with managerial sackings and those near the top end of the Championship table often come into contention.

It was the same last season when Rangers poached Beale, and this emerging link may be a worry to Preston with the Ibrox job always an attractive one for managers.

But Lowe has invested a lot of time and effort into the project at Deepdale and so it’s difficult to see him going; especially with the club in top six contention once again this season.

The next few weeks could be nervy for Preston. But there’ll no doubt be other managers on Rangers’ radar, potentially other Championship names as well, so there’s no real need to panic just yet.

This story though is certainly one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.