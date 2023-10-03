Portsmouth casting eyes over 22-year-old who left Norwich City in the summer

Portsmouth have brought former Norwich City winger Josh Martin in to train with the club, manager John Mousinho has confirmed.

Portsmouth had a busy summer transfer window with manager Mousinho overseeing a revamp of the playing squad at Fratton Park. Despite the level of recruitment, some questions have been asked of a potential dip into the free agents market amid some injuries in attack.

As of yet, no one has come through the doors at Fratton Park with Pompey looking likely to work with what they’ve got. And it seems that is set to continue, even with 22-year-old winger Martin coming in to train with the club.

Martin is without a team after leaving Norwich City at the end of last season and he’s now training with Mousinho’s squad. However, speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss said that a move for him is unlikely, with the player simply linking up with the team to train as he’s based locally at the moment.

He said:

“Josh Martin has been in training with us, his girlfriend lives locally so it has been a really good opportunity for him to come in.

“He came in on Tuesday last week and will be with us this week as well.

“At the moment we’re not looking to add anything to the squad, so it’s great for Josh to be in and train and we will obviously monitor the situation here if anything changes with our squad.

“He’s a really, really good young lad, obviously a good player, but at the moment we are happy with where we are as a squad.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

The search for a new club

Mousinho later went on to praise Martin and his ability highly but with Portsmouth not looking to make any fresh additions from the free agents market, it seems unlikely that he’ll be landing a deal at Fratton Park.

The winger has previously caught the eye in League One and has Championship and Premier League experience to his name from his time at Norwich City. He could prove a shrewd free agent signing for a League One or Two club but time will tell just where he ends up.

It seems this training stint at Portsmouth works well for all given their respective situations but it looks as though the League One leaders won’t be making a move to sign him.