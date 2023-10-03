Loaned out Ipswich Town man dealt two-month injury blow after impressive start to League One stint

Oxford United boss Liam Manning has confirmed Ipswich Town loanee Kyle Edwards is facing two months out with a hamstring injury.

Ipswich Town sent winger Edwards out on loan to Oxford United in the summer, giving him a chance to find regular minutes away from Portman Road. He’s made a bright start to his time at the Kassam Stadium, getting the game time he was after too.

The 25-year-old has two goals and an assist to his name in four outings for the U’s across all competitions. However, he was absent from the victory over Stevenage at the weekend.

In the wake of his omission, Manning confirmed that he would likely face a while on the sidelines but scan results were yet to come in. Now, the Oxford boss has confirmed Edwards is facing two months on the sidelines.

As quoted by the Oxford Mail, Manning expressed his disappointment over the Ipswich Town loan man’s injury. He was quick to issue a challenge to the club’s other wingers to grab the chance to come into the starting XI though, saying:

“He’s going to be out for a considerable amount of time.

“We’re not expecting to see him for the best part of around six to eight weeks.

“He’s out for the foreseeable, which is a bit of a blow.

“I’m hugely disappointed for him, but also for us. He’s come in and had a terrific impact, but as I’ve said before, it opens up a slot for somebody else to grab that opportunity. He’s been great for us and we’ll look forward to getting him back, but it’s now about who’s going to step up and shoulder that?”

In his absence

Edwards has struggled with injuries before so the hope will be that he can recover from this latest blow and it won’t scupper his time at Oxford United too much. The aim of his Ipswich Town exit was to give him minutes but upon his return, he’ll have to be managed carefully.

In his absence, former Tractor Boys man Greg Leigh started. He’s naturally a left-back but he played in a more advanced role in the win over Stevenage, and it was a big success.

Leigh netted twice in the 3-1 win over Steve Evans’ side while Ciaron Brown started at left-back. There are more natural winger options but after Leigh’s impressive display, he may well keep his spot in the League One leaders’ XI.