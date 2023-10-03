Leyton Orient let midfielder leave on loan ahead of Lincoln City clash

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Pegrum has joined Tonbridge Angels on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis. They will hope he can get plenty of game time under his belt in non-league.

Pegrum, 18, will spend the next two months in the National League South. He is in contention to make his debut for his new club in the Kent Senior Cup this evening against Chatham Town.

Tonbridge’s website says the funding for this particular deal was facilitated by their ’12th Man Fund’. They have also said: “Welcome to the Angels Charlie, we trust you will enjoy your time with us.”

Leyton Orient exit

Pegrum is due to return to Leyton Orient in early December from his stint at the Longmead Stadium. His loan is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and boost his development ahead of going back to his parent club this winter.

The teenager has risen up through the academy of the O’s and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

Richie Wellens then handed him his senior debut on the opening day of this season away at Charlton Athletic. He came on as a late substitute for Theo Archibald at The Valley as his side lost 1-0 to the Addicks.

Pegrum has since made three more appearances in cup competitions for the London club this term and appears to be highly-rated.

However, he has now been given the green light to leave with his pathway into the starting XI still blocked by more experienced options in his position.

Leyton Orient lost 1-0 away at Fleetwood Town last time out. They take on Lincoln City at home tonight.