Hull City and Ipswich Town keen on Shelbourne striker

Hull City and Ipswich Town are both interested in Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

Championship pair Hull City and Ipswich Town are believed to be keeping tabs on the youngster’s progress in the League of Ireland. Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar are also believed to be keen.

Hodgins, 18, is highly-rated by his current club and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He penned professional terms at Tolka Park earlier this year.

The Irish Mirror claim he is attracting interest from the English Championship now after catching the eye. Damien Duff’s side could now face a real battle to keep hold of him.

Hull and Ipswich battle

Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali acquired majority control of Shelbourne in the summer which could give the Tigers a boost in their hopes of landing Hodgins. They have already loaned a few of their youngsters to the Dublin club such as Harry Wood and Will Jarvis.

Liam Rosenior could see the teenager as someone to bolster his attacking options down the line. The East Yorkshire outfit have bolstered their development squad over recent times with additions such as Bora Aydınlık and Tyrell Sellars-Fleming.

Ipswich have been in decent form in the second tier following their promotion from League One last term under Kieran McKenna. Kieran McKenna’s side take on Hull this evening at Portman Road and may look to battle their upcoming opponents in this particular transfer pursuit.

Hodgins, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has made seven first-team appearances for Shelbourne already in his career. He made his debut at the age of just 16.

The prospect has scored 16 goals this season for the Reds’ Under-19s and that form has alerted the likes of Hull and Ipswich.