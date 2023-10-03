‘Falling behind’ – Rotherham United vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Rotherham United welcome Bristol City to South Yorkshire on Wednesday night, with the Millers going in search of just their second win of the Championship campaign so far.

Matt Taylor’s side have just five points on the board and find themselves in 23rd place of the table after losing 2-0 away at Cardiff City over the weekend.

Bristol City also lost, with Stoke City coming from 2-0 down to eventually win 3-2 at Ashton Gate, with the Robins now in 11th after back-to-back defeats in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham, despite spending well in the summer and giving it a go, have fallen behind this season. The Championship has seen a real noticeable step up in quality this season and unfortunately for the Millers, they look like relegation fodder.

“Bristol City are one who’ve stepped up in quality and even they’re finding it hard to be consistent, but they’ll view this game as a good chance to get back to winning ways.

“I think they’ll do just that, but it certainly won’t be an easy game for Nigel Pearson’s side.”

Rotherham United vs Bristol City prediction: 1-2

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

James Ray

“Rotherham are going through a tough spell at the moment. They’ve not made the progress they’d hoped to make so far but we are still in the early stages of the season, so there’s no need to rush to panic stations just yet.

“The Millers can be a tough nut to crack at home but Bristol City have found most of their success on the road.

“I can see Rotherham clinging on for a point here though. The Robins certainly have the talent to unlock the Millers’ backline and take all three points back to Ashton Gate, but I’m going to go for a 1-1 draw.”

Rotherham United vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1