Exclusive: Ethan Ampadu on joining Leeds United at the ‘perfect time’ and playing alongside Archie Gray

Leeds United recruited midfielder Ethan Ampadu in the summer, bringing him in from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

The swoop marked the start of Leeds United’s summer recruitment drive and he has brought some real quality to Daniel Farke’s midfield ranks. He’s been an ever-present since his arrival, playing all 90 minutes in every game across all competitions.

Ampadu’s permanent move to Elland Road came after a number of loans away from former club Chelsea. He played 12 times for the club’s first-team but much of his senior experience came in spells with Spezia, Venezia, Sheffield United and RB Leipzig.

Now, speaking to Sky Bet on behalf of The72, the Welshman has spoken on his decision to join the Whites.

He expressed that while his loans away from Chelsea were great learning experiences, it felt like the ‘perfect time’ to move on.

“Definitely [feels good to join Leeds permanently].

“I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities I had on loan. I learnt a lot in the games I played but this was the perfect time for me to move somewhere and settle in, and I obviously chose a great club.”

Despite being only 23, Ampadu has been the more experienced head in Leeds United’s midfield for much of the season so far. Fellow summer signing Glen Kamara has started alongside him in recent games against Watford and Southampton but for the seven Championship outings prior, it was teenager Archie Gray in the middle with Ampadu.

17-year-old Gray’s displays have caught the eye, and midfield partner Ampadu has been thoroughly impressed too.

“Yes, I’ve been very impressed. Me and him get on quite well. He’s young, but he doesn’t play like a young man, he’s experienced. I don’t want to speak too much of him because he’ll probably get too excited about it.

“His performances have shown everyone what he can do but he also knows that he’s still at the start of his career and he’s still got a long way to go. Anything I can do to try and help him with that I will.”

Hitting the ground running

Of course, it’s still only the early days of the 2023/24 season and Ampadu’s time at Leeds United. However, he’s quickly emerging as a key figure in Farke’s squad.

He’s been an ever-present in the starting XI and having burst onto the scene as a youngster at Exeter City, it’s clear to see he’s got an experienced head on his shoulders at only 23. The high standards at Chelsea look to have him stood in good stead ahead of the rest of his career too as he now bids to kick on at Elland Road.

Up next for Leeds United and Ampadu is a Wednesday night clash with QPR. Farke and co will be keen to get back to winning ways after an away loss to Southampton last time out.