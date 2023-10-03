Defender doubtful: West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday

The latest West Brom team news and Carlos Corberan’s side gear up to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

West Brom face bottom club Sheffield Wednesday tonight, with the Baggies returning to The Hawthorns after an impressive and unexpected 4-0 win away at Preston North End last time out.

Corberan’s men are now in 8th place of the Championship table and unbeaten in their last four in the league, with just one defeat in their previous eight outings now.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile are winless all season, with just two points on the board after successive 3-0 defeats in the Championship.

West Brom team news

The most recent injury worry for West Brom is that of Semi Ajayi; the centre-back missed the Preston game with an ankle injury but Birmingham World say that he could be in contention for tonight’s game.

Elsewhere, the likes of Martin Kelly (unknown), Adam Reach (quad), Daryl Dike (Achilles), and Josh Maja (ankle) remain longer-term absentees for the Baggies.

Predicted XI 3-4-2-1

Palmer (GK)

Pieters

Bartley

Kipre

Phillips

Mowatt

Yokuslu

Furlong

Swift

Diangana

Wallace

Corberan has made do without his two main strikers, with Jed Wallace filling in up top, and having the likes of John Swift and Grady Diangana behind him.

Diangana stood out in the win at Preston along with the likes of Darnell Furlong and Alex Mowatt, so it’s difficult to see any changes at all tonight.

If Ajayi is fit to return then expect him to start on the bench.

Tonight’s game gets underway at 8pm.