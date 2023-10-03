Daniel Farke issues update on long-term Leeds United injuries with trio lined up for returns this month

Leeds United duo Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence are lined up for returns after the international break while Junior Firpo should also be back in training by then.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has had to contend with injury problems in the early stages of the season. Exciting forward Gnonto and loaned-in right-back Spence picked up blows in the early weeks have been sidelined since.

Full-back Firpo hasn’t been seen in a competitive game this season either, while popular utility man Dallas has been out with a fractured femur since April 2022.

Now, ahead of Leeds United’s midweek Championship clash with QPR, updates have emerged on the injured quartet. Farke provided the latest in his pre-match press conference, with reporter Phil Hay relaying the information.

Gnonto and Spence are both in line for returns after the break, while Firpo will be back in training by that point too. As for Dallas, he’s been back in individual training for a short time after being involved with the squad but the hope is he can join full training soon.

Dallas had a ‘very minor setback’ but will be back in the next few days.

Farke on injuries: Gnonto and Spence "everything is on track." Due back on the other side of the international break. Firpo due back in training after the break too. Dallas has gone back to some individual training but due to join in full training again shortly. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 3, 2023

Leeds United face Norwich City in the first game after the break. That tie takes place on October 21st, so Farke will be hoping to have more bodies available for the visit to his former club.

A tough tie

The likes of Gnonto, Spence, Firpo and Dallas could have had roles to play in a tough tie against QPR but all four will remain out. Farke will have to make the most of his squad over the course of the demanding Championship season so he’ll hope that his players can avoid injuries in the coming months.

Fingers crossed those on the sidelines can avoid setbacks in the coming weeks too. Gnonto and Spence are two exciting players and Firpo would provide a much-needed natural option on the left.

Dallas has been a big miss in his long-term absence too. His versatility and endeavour could make him a valuable player upon his return from the lengthy blow.