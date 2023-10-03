‘Clock might well be ticking for him’ – Sunderland vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Sunderland host Watford in the Championship on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats looking to push closer to the automatic promotion places.

The Black Cats currently sit in 4th place of the table after a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Tony Mowbray’s side having won three of their last four in the league.

Watford meanwhile are down in 20th. The Hornets have lost their last two in the Championship; the last being a 3-2 loss at home vs Middlesbrough, with Valerien Ismael’s side having won just one of their last eight in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I really though Watford would do well under Ismael. But in terms of results, he’s proving to be one of their worst managers yet and the clock might well be ticking for him at Vicarage Road.

“Sunderland are prospering under Mowbray once again. They made light work of Sheffield Wednesday last time out and I think they’ll make light work of Watford too, especially being back at home.

“I’ll say 3-1 win for the Black Cats.”

Sunderland vs Watford prediction: 3-1

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

James Ray

“These two are on contrasting trajectories at the moment. Sunderland have been pushing their way up the table while Watford have been sliding down.

“Understandably there’s been criticisms of Watford. They should never be down in 20th but at the same time, a couple of wins and they can rise right back up the division because of just how tight the league is at this early stage.

“The Hornets could come unstuck again here though with Sunderland in fine form. I’ll back the hosts to get yet another win under their belt.”

Sunderland vs Watford prediction: 2-0