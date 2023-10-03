Charlton Athletic boss provides injury update regarding Ipswich Town loan man

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Panutche Camara is back running as he continues his recovery.

Charlton Athletic have been without the midfielder since August. He picked up a foot injury against in their League One clash against Bristol Rovers.

Camara, 26, joined the Addicks on loan from Championship side Ipswich Town in the last transfer window. He has since made three appearances.

Appleton has said he is back on the grass in this latest update, as per London News Online: “It is difficult to say. The last three or four days he has been on the grass. He has not been with the group but he has been on the grass with the physio and the sports science lads.

“It is good to see him back with boots on if I am being honest because it is quite an acute injury. He has been back on the grass, he has had his boots on and not had any major reactions from that, so hopefully that is a good sign.”

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton injury latest

Getting Camara back fit will be a boost for Charlton when he returns. However, they won’t want to take any risks with him.

He injects more competition and depth in their midfield department. The Guinea-Bissau international, who has four caps under his belt, may also feel he has a point to prove after struggling to break into Ipswich’s side last term.

Camara was a key player for Plymouth Argyle from 2020 to 2022 after joining them from Crawley Town. He played 94 games for the Pilgrims in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals before Ipswich landed him 12 months ago.

The former Dulwich Hamlet and Crawley Town man was part of Kieran McKenna’s side who gained promotion from the third tier in the last campaign. However, he only managed to play four times for the Tractor Boys, hence why he was allowed to depart in the summer.