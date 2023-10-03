Ainsworth on QPR team news: Morgan Fox latest and duo set to return vs Leeds United

QPR head to Leeds United in the Championship on Wednesday night.

QPR make the trip to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow, with the R’s looking to move out of the bottom three.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Coventry City last time out saw QPR move into the relegation zone with Gareth Ainsworth’s side now winless in four, and with just one win in their last seven in the league.

On a plus for QPR, they haven’t been that hard hit with injuries so far this season. But one fresh concern for Ainsworth is Morgan Fox who was forced off early in the game vs Coventry.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Ainsworth said of the Welshman:

“Morgan jarred his knee and limped off in a bad way. We have got some good options if he is unavailable.”

And one option at Ainsworth’s disposal is Jimmy Dunne; the centre-back looks set to make his return to action tomorrow having missed the season so far with a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season.

“Jimmy is in the squad which is a big bonus. He is a big character so having him around will add to the group.”

And Jack Colback is also available after serving a three-game suspension.

“Having Jack back too is a boost,” Ainsworth said. “He has proved already that he has a lot to contribute.”

One in one out for QPR

Fox has been a useful signing for QPR this season. But a fit and firing Dunne perhaps gets in the side ahead of him and so having the Irishman back involved is a huge boost.

Whether or not he features tomorrow night remains to be seen, with Jake Clarke-Salter likely to come into the XI in place of Fox.

And having Colback back in the side is another boost; his experience is key and he gives Ainsworth a very versatile option across the pitch.

Tomorrow’s game at Elland Road kicks off at