4-3-3: Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Exeter City, midfield rotation possible

The latest Charlton Athletic team news and Michael Appleton’s side gear up to face Exeter City in League One tonight.

Charlton Athletic played out a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend as Michael Appleton led his side out for the third time. The Addicks are yet to taste defeat under the new boss and will be looking to make it four without defeat overall here.

Coming into the midweek clash with Exeter City, Charlton sit in 15th place in the League One table with 11 points to their name.

The Grecians meanwhile have lost three of their last four League One games. That run has seen them drop away from the top end of the table but they still sit in a respectable 8th place after a positive start under Gary Caldwell.

Charlton Athletic team news

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Michael Appleton confirmed that Terry Taylor will be out through an ankle injury. The blow forced him off against Shrewsbury Town and he’s set for a spell on the sidelines.

Tayo Edun and Conor McGrandles will be out as well while Panutche Camara continues to recover from a foot injury. There are other Charlton Athletic players that went unnamed who will be 50/50 ahead of the tie.

Nathan Asiimwe made a return against Shrewsbury but James Abankwah was absent from the squad, so time will tell if he can return. Chem Campbell was also omitted.

Predicted XI

Isted (GK)

T. Watson

Hector

Jones

Thomas

Dobson

Fraser

L. Watson

T. Campbell

May

Blackett-Taylor

The back five could remain the same barring any undisclosed injury problems but further up the pitch, Charlton Athletic could benefit from some changes. Scott Fraser was back in action over the weekend and would be a welcome returnee to the starting XI if ready to do so.

His return to the lineup could free Tyreece Campbell to play further forward, perhaps giving Appleton a more natural wider option than Miles Leaburn.

There is room for changes, but time will tell just who Appleton opts for.