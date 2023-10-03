4-2-3-1: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face QPR, sidelined players remain out

The latest Leeds United team news and Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face QPR in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Leeds United will be looking to get back on track against QPR after their impressive run was halted at the weekend. The Whites hadn’t fallen to a Championship defeat since facing Birmingham City in the second game of the campaign but lost 3-1 away to Southampton on Saturday.

The loss has seen Farke’s men drop to 9th in the table and the performance has dampened the mood a little among supporters after some encouraging displays in the weeks prior.

As for QPR, they’re down in 22nd but can’t be underestimated. Gareth Ainsworth’s side have won only twice this season, but both of those came in impressive performances away from home.

Leeds United team news

Updates from the press conference were relayed by reporter Phil Hay and it seems there are no new blows for Farke to contend with coming into this one. There were updates on some of the Leeds United players already sidelined though.

Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence are on track with their recoveries and are due back after the international break. The same goes for Junior Firpo, who has been another out for a sustained spell.

Stuart Dallas had a very minor setback in training but is expected to be involved with the full squad again soon.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Ayling

Rodon

Struijk

Byram

Kamara

Ampadu

Summerville

Rutter

Anthony

There is room for rotation but Farke may well persist with a largely similar squad. The leadership of Luke Ayling could be welcomed into the Leeds United XI if Liam Cooper drops out for Joe Rodon, with both the experienced right-back and the Spurs loan man unused over the weekend.

Archie Gray may be hopeful of reclaiming a place in the side but Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara look to be Farke’s preferred midfield pairing for now.

Going forward, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe should be nailed on starters. Jaidon Anthony may be hopeful of landing a first Leeds United start so he could come in for Dan James or Crysencio Summerville.