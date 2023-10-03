4-2-3-1: Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Hull City, doubt over midfielder’s involvement

The latest Ipswich Town team news and Kieran McKenna’s side gear up for home game vs Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Ipswich Town come into this weekend’s game looking to maintain their impressive run of form. They’ve lost just once in their first nine Championship games and sit in 2nd place with 22 points to their name.

The Tractor Boys played out a 1-1 draw with Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town over the weekend, with Brandon Williams’ goal cancelling out a Delano Burgzorg strike.

They face a tough test against 5th placed Hull City though who have enjoyed a strong start to the season of their own.

Ipswich Town team news

Speaking ahead of the game, McKenna said that midfielder Lee Evans will undergo a scan after coming off with a knee injury against Huddersfield Town, so he may well be absent from the squad. Sam Morsy is back from his suspension, so he will likely come right back into the starting XI in his place.

Nathan Broadhead missed the Terriers draw and it remains to be seen if he’s fit to return from a thigh injury.

Prior to last weekend’s game, McKenna said Christian Walton and Axel Tuanzebe could be in contention this week. However, given their spells out, it would come as a surprise if either were heavily involved tonight.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Morsy

Luongo

Burns

Chaplin

Hutchinson

Ladapo

The back five should stay the same with Morsy’s return potentially one of just two changes. He’ll come back in and take the captain’s armband in the process, resuming the strong partnership he has formed with Massimo Luongo.

Going forward, Broadhead will likely start if he’s deemed fit to do so but if not, Omari Hutchinson could retain his place.

Up top, McKenna has been rotating George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo. The former started against Huddersfield, so the latter may well come into the team in his place tonight.