4-2-3-1, Hogan dropped: Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield

The latest Birmingham City team news and John Eustace’s side gear up for a home game vs Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Tuesday.

Birmingham City sit in 12th place of the Championship table after a run of five league games without a win, with the last being a 2-0 defeat away at Norwich City over the weekend.

Eustace’s side remain in a good position and a game against Huddersfield Town could be a chance to return to winning ways.

But the Terriers under Darren Moore are solidifying, going five games unbeaten and drawing their first two under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace has a few injuries to contend with right now. The likes of Ethan Laird (hamstring), George Hall (hamstring), and Tyler Roberts remain sidelined, with Alfie Chang (knee) a longer-term absentee for Blues.

And, as per Birmingham World, Birmingham City are now without Lee Buchanan (ankle) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are now on the club’s injury list; Buchanan is expected to return after this month’s international break whilst Anderson could be out until after the November break.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Ruddy (GK)

Longelo

Long

Sanderson

Drameh

Bielik

Sunjic

Dembele

Miyoshi

Burke

Stansfield

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Jay Stansfield is arguably wasted on the flank, and with Scott Hogan failing to impress of late, we could see Stansfield return to the no.9 position.

And that could mean a first start for Siriki Dembele after the Scot made his comeback as a substitute in the past two outings.

Elsewhere, we could see an unchanged line up despite this poor run of form, with injuries in the full-back departments limiting Eustace right now.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.