3 Stuart McKinstry alternatives Wrexham should consider amid free agent links

Wrexham have been keen on signing Stuart McKinstry following his exit from Leeds United, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Wrexham have reportedly identified the winger as a potential free agent addition. Fellow League Two clubs Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers have also been credited with an interest.

McKinstry, 21, cut ties with Leeds at the end of last season. However, the Daily Record report he is poised to join Queen’s Park.

With that in mind, here is a look at three alternatives Phil Parkinson could consider…

Josh Martin

He is currently training with League One side Portsmouth following his exit from Norwich City in June. However, as per The News, a deal is unlikely.

Martin, 22, spent four years on the books at Carrow Road and played 16 games. He also had loan spells away from the East Anglian outfit at MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley to gain experience.

Brandon Barker

The winger rose up through the ranks at Manchester City and is currently available. He last played in Greece for Omonia Nicosia.

Barker joined Rangers after temporary stints away from the Etihad Stadium at Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End. The Mancunian went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions during his time at Ibrox, finding the net on three occasions.

Craig Noone

He is a vastly experienced player and would inject more experience into Wrexham’s ranks. The Kirkby-born man has played over 450 games in his career to date having previously had spells at Plymouth Argyle, Brighton and Hove Albion, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

The 35-year-old has spent the past few campaigns playing in Australia for Melbourne City and Macarthur. However, he cut ties with the latter earlier this year.