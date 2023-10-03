3 Jordan Rhodes replacements Blackpool must consider amid Huddersfield Town recall rumours

Blackpool risk losing Jordan Rhodes in January with it emerging that Huddersfield Town have an option to recall him.

Blackpool lured the striker to League One in the last transfer window. As per a report by YorkshireLive, his parent club will review his situation this winter.

Rhodes, 33, has scored five goals in five games for the Tangerines so far. His current team are sat in 11th position in the table.

With talk of a potential recall on the cards, here is a look at three replacements the Tangerines could target…

Lee Bonis

The 24-year-old, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time earlier this year, has been on fire for Larne since joining them. He helped them win the NIFL Premiership in his first year.

Bonis has scored 33 goals in 74 games for his current club in all competitions, chipping in with 11 assists as well. His contract expires in June 2026.

Macaulay Langstaff

He was part of Notts County’s side who won promotion from the National League last term. The former Gateshead man has been prolific for the Magpies since joining them in 2022.

The North East-born man fired 42 goals in 48 outings altogether in the last campaign. He has since managed to find the net seven times in League Two so far.

Daniel Udoh

His contract at fellow third tier outfit Shrewsbury Town expires next June. The Shrews risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms of a new deal.

Udoh, 27, could be a decent cut-price addition for Blackpool if they turn to him. He scored 15 goals last season and has been on the books at Crewe Alexandra and AFC Telford United in the past.