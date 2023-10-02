Wrexham and Gillingham poised to miss out on free agent following Leeds United exit

Wrexham and Gillingham are poised to miss out on the signing of Stuart McKinstry following his Leeds United exit, as reported by the Daily Record.

Wrexham, Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers have all been keen on luring the winger to League Two. However, he is now close to joining Queen’s Park.

McKinstry, 21, cut ties with Leeds at the end of last season. He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Daily Record claim he is ‘set’ to move back up to Scotland to join the Spiders. They play their football in the Scottish Championship.

Wrexham and Gillingham to lose out

Wrexham are 9th in the table after the first 10 games and have 16 points on the board. They are a point outside the play-offs after their 3-3 draw at home to Crewe Alexandra last time out.

The Red Dragons could have seen McKinstry as someone to bolster their options on the wing ahead of the rest of the campaign. However, they will have to look elsewhere now for attacking reinforcements.

Gillingham have made an impressive start to this term under Neil Harris. The Kent outfit are 4th in the league and are only outside the top three on goal difference.

Like their fourth tier rivals, the Gills may have identified McKinstry as a potential free transfer addition to plug a gap before the January window opens.

The former Scotland youth international started his career at Motherwell before Leeds snapped him up as a youngster in 2019. He then went on to make two first-team appearances for the Whites in all competitions.

They loaned him back out to Fir Park last season to help him get some more experience under his belt. McKinstry went on to score four goals in 19 games before he was released by his parent club.