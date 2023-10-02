‘Will fancy their chances’ – Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday.

Mansfield Town head into their upcoming League Two clash in confident mood. They drew 1-1 away at Gillingham over the weekend with Davis Keillor-Dunn on the scoresheet.

The Stags are yet to lose in the league this season and are sat in 5th position. Nigel Clough’s side are one point below the top three after the first 10 games.

As for Wrexham, are placed down in 9th position in the league. They drew 3-3 with Crewe Alexandra last time out and had Ryan Barnett sent off.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Mansfield are a tough nut to crack and have made an impressive start to the season. They will want to keep their unbeaten run going for as long as possible.

“Nigel Clough’s side have an ability to grind out results and even though they have drawn 60% of their league matches so far this term, they are still ensuring that they don’t get beat in matches where they aren’t at their best.

“Wrexham’s defence has been so leaky recently and they have the second worse defensive record in the division behind bottom of the table Sutton United.

“Mansfield will fancy their chances of scoring but will need to be aware of their opponents’ attacking threats like Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher which makes these two hard to split.”

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Wrexham aren’t quite the force they are at home when they’re away from the Racecourse and with Mansfield boasting a strong home record, it could be that the Stags pick up another win here.

“Clough’s side are proving a really tough one to beat, one that hasn’t been beaten at all in fact. They must be taking some serious confidence from that as they look to mount a real promotion push this season.

“It’s no secret the threat that Wrexham possess but I think they’ll come off on the losing end of a tight encounter here. I’ll back the hosts to win 2-1.”

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: 2-1