‘They should win this one’ – Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Leyton Orient host Lincoln City in the league on Tuesday night, in what should be an interesting match up in League One.

The O’s are holding their own in the third tier with 11 points on the board so far, but they go into Tuesday’s game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against strugglers Fleetwood Town.

The Imps meanwhile won 2-0 against Cheltenham Town over the weekend, with Mark Kennedy’s side now in 10th place of the table and just two points outside the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This should be a good game. Lincoln have been fairly solid on the road this season, albeit with a couple of missed wins, whilst Orient have been fairly decent on the whole.

“But the O’s don’t have a great record at home this season and so there’s a chance for the Imps to claim all three points here.

“It’ll be a slog for both sides, especially after playing at the weekend as well. But if Lincoln play their best game then they should win this one. I’ll saw away win.”

Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“I’m interested to see how this one goes. The defeat to Fleetwood Town last time might have been a bit of a dent to the confidence of Leyton Orient who were riding a three-game unbeaten streak going into that one.

“However, back in front of the home faithful, they should be hopeful of getting another point on the board.

“Lincoln will present a tough test but while they’re okay on the road, they’ve certainly not pulled up any trees away from home where they’re pretty imperious. That could offer some encouragement for the hosts and they might just get something from this.

“I’ll say 1-1.”

Leyton Orient vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1