Sunderland ace wanted by Southampton and other Championship clubs

Sunderland man Patrick Roberts is wanted by Southampton and others ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, reports journalist Darren Witcoop.

Sunderland saw Ross Stewart make the switch to Southampton on deadline day this summer, and his former Black Cats teammate Roberts almost followed.

The 26-year-old was subject to a £4.5million bid on deadline day, claims Witcoop, who also adds that the Saints are just one of a number of Championship sides keeping tabs on the Sunderland man.

Reports last month revealed that Roberts has been offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with his current one set to expire at the end of this season.

Former Manchester City man Roberts played a starring role for Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland last season, featuring 44 times in Championship fixtures and scoring five goals, with seven assists.

This time round, Roberts has featured seven times in the Championship but is yet to record a goal contribution for the Black Cats, who currently sit in 4th place of the table.

Sunderland new deal for Roberts?

Sunderland will be desperate to keep hold of Roberts. Mowbray often speaks of his admiration for the Englishman and although he’s played a rotational role of late, he remains a key player.

But given the fact that he’s set to become a free agent next summer, and that he’s not yet penned a new deal with Sunderland, it’ll inevitably lead to teams taking an interest.

Southampton could be an attractive potential move for Roberts going forward and if they come in with a January bid then it could force Sunderland’s hand.

They won’t want to lose the player on a free next year and so if a new deal isn’t agreed, Sunderland could well cash in.

The Black Cats return to action vs Watford on Wednesday.