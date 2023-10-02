‘Starting to find their feet’ – Blackpool vs Derby County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Blackpool make the journey to Pride Park looking to make it three consecutive League One wins.

The Tangerines rose to 11th place at the weekend, overtaking Derby County after an impressive 1-0 away win over Barnsley. Neil Critchley’s side have now won three of their last four and will be looking to maintain an unbeaten home record tomorrow night.

As for the Rams, they played out a 0-0 draw with Cambridge United. It puts them one point and one place behind Blackpool in the League One table in 12th.

Paul Warne’s side are struggling for consistency but they have only lost one of their last six now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackpool are starting to find their feet in League One and an away win over Barnsley should give them some good momentum coming into this home game against Derby. Critchley’s men have an unbeaten home record to maintain but the visitors have won three of their four away games, setting up an intriguing tie.

“Both sides have what it takes to fight it out towards the top end of the division and that could tell here. I’m not sure there’ll be much to split the two.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d go with the hosts, but I reckon this could end level.”

Blackpool vs Derby County prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Four wins in their last five means Blackpool are getting back up to speed after a rocky start to life back under Critchley.

“I’m not sure if they’ll challenge this season but I guess this game will be a good test of that statement, with Derby not performing all that well this season, but still a very strong outfit.

“Both are pretty evenly-matched here and Derby have been improving lately too, so I think this one could end up being a draw.”

Blackpool vs Derby County prediction: 1-1