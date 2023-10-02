‘Should be goals in this one’ – Notts County vs Swindon Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Swindon Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Notts County come into their midweek clash with Swindon Town off the back of their first League Two defeat since the opening day. The Magpies played out a thrilling game with Colchester United but ultimately came out 5-4 losers.

Luke Williams’ side are still sat at the top of the table though, tied on 20 points with Crawley Town. The hope will be that they can put in a stronger performance at the back though having conceded eight goals in two games.

As for Swindon Town, they’ll be keen to keep their run going. They’re one of only two fourth-tier sides yet to lose and sit in 3rd place as a result.

They’ve been the division’s free-scoring side with 26 goals to their name after defeating Grimsby Town 2-1 at the weekend. Dan Kemp and Jake Cain scored the goals to extend their league unbeaten run to nine.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There should be goals in this one. Swindon Town are the division’s top scorers and Notts County have seen 16 goals in their last two games, so the paying fans should be in for an exciting contest.

“County still boast a perfect record at home having won four from four but there’s no doubt that the goals conceded in the last two games will be a bit of a concern. With Swindon coming to town, they could find some success too.

“I think we’ll get another entertaining contest, but the points could be shared. I’ll say 2-2.”

Notts County vs Swindon Town prediction: 2-2

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams have been a great watch this season. Both are scoring goals for fun and probably conceding more than they’d like, so I too think there could a few goals in this one.

“Both are almost identically matched going into this one and so it should be a very good, competitive game of football, but for me it’s Swindon who seem the more consistent right now, with Notts County coming into this one after defeat.

“I’ll back the Robins to nick a big win in the League Two title race here.”

Notts County vs Swindon Town prediction: 1-2