‘Really poor’ – Tranmere Rovers vs Bradford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Tranmere Rovers vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday.

Tranmere Rovers find themselves in the League Two relegation zone after the first 10 games. The Whites have picked up just six points so far.

Their poor form saw Ian Dawes sacked from his position as manager. The experienced Nigel Adkins, formerly of Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City, remains in interim charge as they aim for more wins.

Bradford are 14th in the league after an inconsistent start and are four points off the play-offs. Mark Hughes’ side were beaten 3-1 at home by Walsall last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Tranmere have had a really poor start to the new season and need to start picking up more points to avoid a year of struggle. The Whites can take confidence from the fact they won their last home outing 2-0 against Accrington Stanley.

“However, their 4-1 loss away at AFC Wimbledon last time out is a worry and they have defender Jordan Turnbull suspended now which isn’t ideal.

“Bradford have been below standard as well this term. The one saving grace for them is the fact that Andy Cook is back fit and is in good form.

“He has scored four goals in his last two league games and he may be the difference here.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Bradford City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“The wait for Bradford to get on a winning run continues but with a visit to Tranmere up next, the Bantams should have their eyes on nothing less than three points.

“While the visitors’ start to the season has been underwhelming, the hosts’ has been simply dismal. Two wins in 10 games and eight defeats leaves them right in the relegation battle and with Bradford coming to town, it’ll be a tough game despite their own struggles.

“I can see Bradford securing all three points here. It might not be particularly pretty, but it could be just what Hughes’ side need.”

Tranmere Rovers vs Bradford City prediction: 0-1