‘Ready for all outcomes’ – Neil Critchley discusses reports of Blackpool loan star’s winter recall clause

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is relaxed over reports of Huddersfield Town’s option to review Jordan Rhodes’ loan this winter.

Blackpool recruited experienced striker Rhodes in the summer transfer window and since then, the former Scotland international has been in fine form. He was poised for a fringe role with parent club Huddersfield Town and has found regular action at Bloomfield Road.

Since arriving, the 33-year-old has netted five goals in five League One games. Rhodes scored a hat-trick in the rampant win over Reading before his decisive strike in the victory away to Barnsley over the weekend.

Following his goal at the weekend, Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon on Sunday that Huddersfield hold an option to review Rhodes’ loan in January, potentially leading to an early recall.

However, when quizzed on the matter by the Blackpool Gazette, Tangerines boss Critchley was relaxed about it. He said:

“Every loan player you have has an automatic recall in January. That’s not just the case for Blackpool – it’s every club across the country. There’s always a clause, it’s always there.

“It’s nothing new, it’s just something you have to deal with closer to the time.

“I remember Ryan Wintle playing for us and going back to Cardiff. It’s happened before, you’ve just got to be ready for all outcomes.

“We’ve only just gone into October, so we’ve got him for the next few months for definite.”

Fingers crossed

It’s only the early days of Rhodes’ Blackpool loan but if his form continues, it won’t be long before Huddersfield start to look at their options for January. His loan club will obviously be hopeful of retaining his services but depending on what decision the Terriers come to, they might not be able to do much about it.

Until then, Rhodes will be determined to maintain his strong form for the Tangerines. He’s played a big role in two impressive wins in his last two outings and looks like he could be a real talisman for Critchley’s men this season.

Meanwhile back with his parent club, Moore will be looking for a new star striker. Delano Burgzorg and Josh Koroma have started both the games under his management and the former netted in the draw with Ipswich Town at the weekend.