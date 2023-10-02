‘Premier League quality’ – Stoke City vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Stoke City go up against Southampton in the Championship on Tuesday evening, after both sides got much-needed wins at the weekend.

Alex Neil’s Stoke side came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bristol City on Saturday, whilst Southampton thumped Leeds United 3-1 in the surprise scoreline of the weekend.

The Saints now sit in 10th place of the table, with a win on Tuesday able to take them into the top six, whilst the Potters remain down in 16th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both teams needed those wins at the weekend, and for both, they were very good wins; Southampton especially.

“The Saints reminded everyone of their Premier League quality after a bad run of results and Stoke showcased their attacking prowess and grit.

“Tuesday’s game at the bet365 then has shaped up to be a very intriguing one and it’s another game where I think the two teams would take a point. I’ll say draw.”

Stoke City vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

James Ray

“These two will be coming into this game in a similar frame of mind. Both picked up big wins off the back of dismal runs over the weekend and they’ll be eager to get a run going now.

“In terms of sheer quality, the Southampton squad has the edge. Martin will be determined to take all three points to push his side back up the table and I think they might just get that.

“A win here would be a blow for the Potters after that confidence booster at the weekend. They shouldn’t get too down if they lose to a team of the Saints’ quality though. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Stoke City vs Southampton prediction: 1-2