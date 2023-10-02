Plymouth Argyle sweating over summer signing’s injury as Schumacher provides update

Plymouth Argyle left the defender out of their squad away at Hull City over the weekend. They went on to draw 1-1 at the MKM Stadium with Adam Randell on the scoresheet.

Gibson, 23, has been a key player for the Pilgrims so far this season. However, he could now be poised for a spell on the sidelines as his club await the results of a scan.

Schumacher has provided this update on his situation, as per PlymouthLive: “He has been carrying an injury for a couple of weeks. In a game somebody stood on the top of his foot and he has been trying to get through training sessions and get through games on pain killers and whatever.

“On Thursday afternoon in training when we were doing team shape he said it was too sore for him to continue. We have had him scanned today (Saturday).”

Plymouth awaiting result

Plymouth signed Gibson over the summer following their promotion from League One. He was brought in to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

The Durham-born man has since made eight appearances for his new club. Macaulay Gillesphey stepped in for him against Hull and may be required to do the same again in their upcoming fixtures against Millwall and Swansea City.

Gibson spent several years on the books at Newcastle United as a youngster before Everton lured him to Merseyside in 2017. He was a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he was loaned away from Goodison Park on a few occasions to get some experience. He had stints at Fleetwood Town, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers in the Football League to boost his development.

Plymouth landed him permanently in early July and he has turned into a shrewd addition. They might have to make do without him for a spell now though as they wait on scan results.