‘Not expecting much quality’ – Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Tuesday night, with John Eustace’s side looking to bounce back from a poor run of form.

Blues are now winless in their last five in the league, losing three of them with their last outing being a 2-0 defeat at Norwich City over the weekend.

Huddersfield meanwhile are unbeaten in five and unbeaten under new boss Darren Moore, who’s so far overseen two draws; against Coventry City and then at home to Ipswich Town over the weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m surprised at how much Birmingham City are falling off right now. They looked the real deal at the start of the season but now they look like their former selves, so Huddersfield might fancy their chances.

“And they definitely should. They’ve improved over the last few weeks and Moore looks to have given the players a bit of optimism and confidence for the season ahead.

“I’m not expecting much quality or many goals in this one, and I think both teams would settle for a point at this stage.”

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“It’s been a decent start to Moore’s tenure, collecting two good points away to Coventry and at home to stern opposition in Ipswich Town. This is a game that he might have his eye on as a real chance to get a first win on the board, but they may have to settle for a point again.

“The hosts’ early season form has waned but they’re still unbeaten at St. Andrew’s, drawing their last two at home.

“The Blues will be keen to take this chance to get a win under their belts but I can see the spoils being shared once again. I’ll go for 1-1.”

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1