‘Lots to learn’ – QPR man Asmir Begovic reacts to Coventry City defeat with social media post

QPR lost 3-1 at home vs Coventry City on Saturday.

QPR are now winless in their last four, and with just one win in their last seven Championship outings, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side having dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s defeat.

After a goalless first half, QPR crumbled, conceding three goals in little over 10 minutes, with Kenneth Paal scoring a consolation goal late on.

It was another poor performance from QPR who have registered just eight points in the Championship this season, finding themselves in 22nd place of the table after the weekend’s results.

And goalkeeper Asmir Begovic took to Twitter to have his say on Saturday’s game, posting this message:

“Disappointing result for us today. Lots to learn from and improve in the coming games. Great support by our fans as always. We go again.”

Begovic joined as a free agent in the summer and has since played every minute of Championship football for QPR, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

The former Chelsea man has earned praise from QPR fans, though a poor defence in front of him hasn’t helped his cause so far.

QPR in trouble?

QPR went into this season knowing it would be a slog, and so far it has been. There has been signs of positivity though, more so on the road then at home, so there’ hope yet that QPR can finish comfortably.

Ainsworth will need the senior players like Begovic, Steve Cook, Jack Colback and so on to really dig deep and solidify the performances.

QPR didn’t play too poorly on Saturday but they were arguably let down by the officiating, with QPR denied a strong penalty claim when Sinclair Armstrong went down.

Up next for the R’s is a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday, in what promises to be another very difficult outing.