‘Looking stronger and stronger’ – Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth remain the only unbeaten side left in League One and sit pretty at the top of the table after 10 games. John Mousinho’s side extended their impressive run with a 2-1 away win against Wigan Athletic.

Pompey have started brightly before and fallen away from the promotion picture but with Mousinho in charge, they’ve become a tough side to beat and could be contenders for the top spots this season.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they bounced back from defeat to Charlton Athletic with a home victory over Carlisle United. They’re now in 9th place having won four of their last five games in the third-tier.

Goals from Luke Leahy and Sam Vokes secured the points for the Chairboys and condemned Carlisle to a fourth game without a win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s looking good for Portsmouth. Their league unbeaten run stretches all the way back to March and the positive mood is really growing at Fratton Park as they bid to make a long-awaited rise out of the third-tier.

“The visit of Wycombe will present challenges for the hosts, but I don’t think it’ll be anything they can’t overcome.

“It’ll be a new challenge managing the pressure as the season progresses but there’s a good feeling about Pompey.

“Wycombe are on a good run of their own though and they should be hopeful of ending the hosts’ impressive form. However, Mousinho’s side are looking stronger and stronger so I’m going to back Portsmouth to pick up another three points.”

Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“This season might well be Pompey’s season. They’re looking as good as they ever have in League One and their recent performances warrant promotion.

“But making it last the entire season is most challenging of all. Games like this Wycombe one where, on paper, Pompey should win, are the most difficult of all.

“Wycombe are a good side who’ve got better as the season’s gone on. But their away form isn’t great whereas Pompey’s home form is.

“Home win for me as well.”

Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderer prediction: 2-0