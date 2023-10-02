‘Light work’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle come into their midweek clash with Millwall looking to maintain their impressive home form with another result here. The Pilgrims have won three of their four Championship games at Home Park but remain winless on the road.

They picked up a good point away form home against Hull City at the weekend though. That draw leaves Steven Schumacher’s side in a respectable 13th place after nine games.

As for Millwall, they’re tied on 11 points with Plymouth but their inferior goal difference puts them 15th in the table.

The Lions have had a tough start to the season and haven’t been able to find any consistency. They’ve won only one of their last five games and were beaten 3-0 at home by Swansea City at the weekend in a thoroughly disappointing display.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Plymouth are leaning on their home form pretty heavily this season but given how impressive they’ve been, that isn’t too much of a problem just yet. With Millwall struggling, I can see the Pilgrims claiming yet another home victory here too.

“The Lions have started slowly and they need to make improvements if they’re to emulate the play-off push of last season. The loss to Swansea was a bad one and they might fall short again here.

“Plymouth have made light work of some great teams at Home Park and I don’t think Millwall will have anything they can’t deal with. I’ll go for a fairly comfortable 3-1 win for the hosts.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall prediction: 3-1

Luke Phelps

“I’m really liking Plymouth this season. They’ve been an exciting addition to the league and if they can put some wins together, they’ll come into top six contention.

“They got a good result last time out against a strong Hull side, whilst Millwall looked abject in their defeat vs Swansea, so the momentum is certainly with Plymouth right now.

“And given how poor Millwall have been on the road this year, I’ll have to say home win as well.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall prediction: 2-1