Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna fancied by PL outfit, says trusted reporter

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist of potential Roy Hodgson replacements, reports Alan Nixon.

Ipswich Town have been the surprise package in the Championship so far this season, having won seven of their opening nine league games of the season and losing just one to find themselves in 2nd place of the table.

Many expected Ipswich to do well despite only achieving promotion from League One last time round. But few knew how well they do go on to do in this early part of the campaign and McKenna has earned widespread praise.

And Nixon has claimed on his paid Patreon account (via FLW) that Crystal Palace have identified McKenna as a potential successor to Hodgson, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

The Eagles won 1-0 away at Manchester United over the weekend to move up into 9th place of the Premier League table, with the 76-year-old Hodgson now in his second spell at the club.

Ipswich Town boss wanted…

After doing so well over the past couple of seasons, McKenna is obviously going to attract attention from elsewhere, and Palace’s reported interest is a huge credit to him.

Whilst the job may well be an attractive one for a lot of young coaches, McKenna seems very settled at Portman Road, and invested in the project of eventually getting to the Premier League.

It looks like Ipswich will really challenge this season and so that project could come to light sooner than anticipated. But should Ipswich miss out on promotion this season then keeping McKenna around for the next campaign could prove difficult.

Town fans will want this reported interest to go away but as the season goes on, more and more clubs might start looking at McKenna.

Ipswich Town return to action vs Hull City on Tuesday night.