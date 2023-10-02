Hull City hoping attacking pair are fit for Ipswich Town clash

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Jason Lokilo and Harry Vaughan will ‘hopefully’ be fit ahead of their games this week.

Hull City left the pair out of their game against Plymouth Argyle over the weekend. The Tigers drew 1-1 with the Pilgrims with Regan Slater on the scoresheet.

They are back in action this Tuesday with an away trip to Ipswich Town. Millwall then await them at The Den on Saturday.

Rosenior provided this update to the official club website: “Jason (Lokilo) took a whack on his ankle but he should be fit for Tuesday which is great and hopefully Harry (Vaughan) will be fit for Tuesday as his ankle took a whack too.”

Hull injury latest

Hull signed Lokilo over the summer to add more competition and depth to their options on the wing. He has since made seven appearances in all competitions and has started once in the league.

Prior to his switch to East Yorkshire, he has had spells at Crystal Palace, Doncaster Rovers and Sparta Rotterdam. The former DR Congo youth international penned a two-year deal with his new club.

Vaughan broke into the first-team at the back end of last season but hasn’t quite been able to nail down a regular spot so far this term due to competition for places in his position. At the age of 19, he still has bags of potential.

The teenager signed for the Tigers from Oldham Athletic in the National League and made his debut away at Blackburn Rovers in the last campaign. He went on to play five times for Rosenior’s side and has featured in three games so far this term.

Hull face a tricky test against Ipswich next up but will be in confident mood. They are unbeaten in their last eight outings.