‘Desperate for a reaction’ – Ipswich Town vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town welcome Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday night, in a battle between two of this season’s early top six contenders.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich remain in 2nd place of the table after drawing away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, ending a run of four-straight wins in the league.

Hull meanwhile are in 5th. Liam Rosenior’s side are unbeaten since the opening day of the season but have now drawn three of their last four, with the last being a 1-1 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tricky game for both sides. How that draw v Huddersfield might impact on Ipswich Town and the players’ confidence remains to be seen, with McKenna no doubt desperate for a reaction.

“It wasn’t a bad result at all, and neither was Hull’s draw v Plymouth. The Tigers look strong this season but they’re not winning too many games, and a trip to Portman Road doesn’t make finding a win any easier.

“I think both teams would settle for a point in this one. But I can see Ipswich just nicking it.”

Ipswich Town vs Hull City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Hull are looking like a really good side this season, so they’ll be a tough test for Ipswich Town. The Tigers have won three in a row on the road and are still unbeaten at home, although they’ve drawn four in a row at the MKM.

“Ipswich’s success upon their return to the Championship has been well-documented and while they’ll want a win here, I think a point at home to Hull would be another good result.

“This should be an intriguing game between two of the division’s most impressive coaches in McKenna and Rosenior and I’m not sure there’ll be anything to split them. I’m going for a 2-2 draw.”

Ipswich Town vs Hull City prediction: 2-2