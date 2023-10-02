‘Will be a concern’ – Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Coventry City come into their midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers off the back of a much-needed away win over QPR. It was just the second Championship win of the season for the Sky Blues, with Ellis Simms scoring his first goals for the club either side of Josh Eccles’ deflected strike.

Mark Robins’ side now sit in 14th place and will be looking to put a run together to push back towards the play-off spots.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their inconsistent start has descended into a concerning losing run. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have dropped to 18th in the table after losing four of their last five league games, including three in a row.

They were unable to build on an impressive cup win over Cardiff City last time out, losing 4-1 at home to Leicester City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Coventry won’t be keen to sit around mid-table for much longer after putting together a strong squad over the summer. The win over QPR will hopefully be a springboard for them in their efforts to push up the table.

“In Blackburn, they face a challenging opponent but one that has looked pretty poor of late. Yes, their three-game losing run has come against tough sides in Sunderland, Ipswich and Leicester, but it will be a concern all the same.

“Rovers aren’t the strongest on the road but with Coventry being this season’s draw machines, the spoils could be split. I’ll go for a draw, which would probably appeal to the visitors more given their losing streak.”

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“Both teams will be disappointed at how their seasons have gone so far. Both could yet come back into top six contention but I’m not really counting on that, but this game will still be an interesting one.

“In truth, I can’t really see either side pulling away in this one. They’re pretty evenly-matched and whilst Coventry have the home advantage, Rovers are more than capable on the road.

“I’ll have to say draw here as well.”

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1