‘Could pull off a shock win’ – Leeds United vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Leeds United come into this midweek fixture against QPR looking to bounce back from a first Championship defeat since the second game of the season. Their unbeaten run was halted by Southampton, who ran away 3-1 winners when they met over the weekend.

The defeat has seen the Whites drop to 9th and has seen some apprehension over their chances of success return after morale was buoyed by their impressive run.

As for QPR, a home loss to Coventry City saw them drop into the relegation zone after Middlesbrough beat Watford. The R’s are now winless in four and have won only twice in their nine Championship games so far.

Both of Gareth Ainsworth’s side’s wins have come away from home, so they’ll have their eyes on an impressive scalp here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“QPR could pull off shock win here if Leeds aren’t careful. The R’s only wins have come away from home, although a trip to Elland Road will present a real challenge for Ainsworth’s men.

“Although it wasn’t on show at the weekend, Leeds possess a really dangerous attack. The visitors will be looking to soak up that pressure and strike when they have the chance. Given some of the defensive frailties in Farke’s side, someone like Sinclair Armstrong could find some success.

“With the firepower they have, I am going to back Leeds to get back on track. Don’t be surprised if QPR prove a tough opponent for the hosts though.”

Leeds United vs QPR prediction: 3-1

Luke Phelps

“Leeds United will see this a must-win, surely. They’re a bit inconsistent right now and so they need to win games against the strugglers in the Championship, and QPR are certainly one of them.

“They were unlucky in their last game but the fact is, they still lost, conceding three at home too. Whilst I think QPR will cause Leeds some issues tomorrow, I just can’t seem them taking anything away from this game.

“I’ll predict a comfortable win for the home team.”

Leeds United vs QPR prediction: 2-0