‘Body on the line’, ‘Excellent’ – Local media rave about one West Brom man after Preston win

Despite injuries to the likes of strikers Daryl Dike and Josh Maja, West Brom managed to put four goals past Preston North End on Saturday.

West Brom earned themselves a valuable three points in style over the weekend, drubbing Preston North End 4-0 at Deepdale to hand Ryan Lowe’s side their first Championship defeat of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom now sit in 8th place of the table and are unbeaten in their last four, having also lost just one of their last eight in the league.

It’s been a mixed season so far for the Baggies but their latest win has put them in a good position in the table, and it’ll have also given the players and Corberan a bit of optimism ahead of the congested festive period.

And one player who will have taken a lot of confidence from the game in particular is Alex Mowatt.

The midfielder was brought to The Hawthorns by Valerien Ismael in 2021. The pair had worked together at Barnsley beforehand but Mowatt’s maiden season with West Brom didn’t go all that well.

He showed glimpses of a good player but often came under criticism, before being loaned out to Middlesbrough for the 2022/23 campaign where he played a mostly rotational role.

But he’s started the last two for West Brom and he thoroughly impressed on Saturday, when he scored his first goal of the season.

He also earned a rave review from Birmingham Live reporter Joe Chapman, who wrote of Mowatt’s performance vs Preston:

“You’re left wondering why we haven’t seen more of him in the last 12 months, why Bruce loaned him out and why Corberan has delayed his participation. Took his goal with all the composure you could hope for from a player in that position. Won some important free kicks to disrupt PNE. Threw his body on the line even at 3-0 up. His one-touch passing was excellent.”

Chapman rated Mowatt’s overall performance a 9/10.

A new key player for West Brom?

West Brom have a lot of quality in their ranks; especially in the midfield department.

Mowatt may not start or even play in every game this season, but he’s reminding Corberan of his quality at Championship level, and having Mowatt playing his best game will certainly give the Spaniard a selection headache going forward.

It’s of course a nice problem to have though and Mowatt will be glad to be back in contention at The Hawthorns.

West Brom return to action vs Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.