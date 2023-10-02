‘Another miserable night’ – West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

West Brom rose to 8th in the Championship table over the weekend thanks to a fantastic win over the previously unbeaten Preston North End. The Baggies ran out 4-0 winners at Deepdale with Darnell Furlong, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley all on the scoresheet.

It ended a run of three consecutive draws for Carlos Corberan’s side and puts them within three points of the play-offs.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, things seem to be going from bad to worse. They’re rooted to the bottom of the Championship with no wins in nine and lost their seventh game of the season against Sunderland on Friday night.

The dismal start to the season has only emphasised criticisms of owner Dejphon Chansiri, who seems to get more disillusioned with the supporters with every passing week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It just gets worse and worse for Wednesday. The ownership situation isn’t helping their situation on the pitch and the loss to Sunderland was just another misery compiler for the Owls.

“Honestly, it could be another miserable night for Wednesday here too. West Brom put in a fantastic display to beat Preston at the weekend so have all the momentum behind them coming into this one.

“I’ll back the Baggies to get another good win here.”

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 3-0

Luke Phelps

“It’s sad to see what’s happening to Sheffield Wednesday right now. Their fans deserve so much more than what the owner and current management are giving them.

“Right now, it’s hard to see where Sheffield Wednesday will pick up a point this season, let alone a win.

“West Brom are looking sharp and looking confident after that win over Preston North End, and if they don’t get three points here then they’ll really be kicking themselves.

“This one is surely a home win.”

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-0