‘Adds a touch of class’ – Journalist says Birmingham City boss ‘needs to persist’ with summer signing after Norwich defeat

Birmingham City suffered a 2-0 defeat vs Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday, with Blues now winless in their last five in the league.

Birmingham City started well, but they look to be back to their former selves now after going winless in five Championship fixtures, and winless in six in all competitions.

John Eustace’s side lost at Norwich City on Saturday. A number of players put in average performances with only one player really coming out of the game with any credit; summer signing Koji Miyoshi.

The 26-year-old has featured in all nine of Blues’ Championship games so far this season, scoring once and grabbing one assist too.

He’s now started the last three for Birmingham City with Eustace deploying the Japanese in the no.10 role, with Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken says the Blues boss needs to persist with.

Dicken rated Miyoshi’s performance as a 6.5/10 on Saturday, writing:

“Miyoshi is the player who adds a touch of class to Blues’ attack. He created their best chance for Stansfield and smacked a shot against the woodwork. Eustace needs to persist with Miyoshi at number 10.”

Birmingham City falling off…

Birmingham City have really dropped off. It’s still early in the season though and they’re still in a decent position in the league, so there’s no need for Blues fans to panic.

It’s a whole new side and it’ll inevitably take time for Eustace to find the best set up. Miyoshi looks like a good signing and he’ll only get better as he gets used to the English game, and if Eustace continues to play him as a no.10 then it’ll give Miyoshi the kind of consistency he needs to really prevail.

Blues have some good attacking player sin their ranks with Jay Stansfield another summer signing who’s impressed. But right now, form is poor and it seems like confidence is draining.

Birmingham City return to action vs Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.