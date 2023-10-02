‘A slight setback’ – Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough come into their midweek game against Cardiff City off the back of two consecutive wins. After claiming their first victory of the Championship season against Southampton, Boro overcome Watford away from home at the weekend.

As a result, Michael Carrick’s side have climbed out of the relegation zone and into 21st place in the table. They’ll be determined to maintain a push up the table now to reach the heights many expected of them prior to the season.

However, at home to Cardiff City, Boro will be in for a tough one.

The Bluebirds have now won five of their last six games including four in a row. Erol Bulut’s men occupy 6th place after defeating Rotherham United 2-0 thanks to goals from Kion Etete and Perry Ng.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After winning their last two, Middlesbrough will be determined to put a run together similar to the one that led them all the way to the play-offs after a poor start last season. They’re going to be in for a tough game here though, and it could deal them a slight setback.

“Cardiff showed they can perform without star man Aaron Ramsey at the weekend, albeit against a struggling Rotherham side.

“A win here for Boro would be a fantastic result but in this form, it’s hard to go against Cardiff. I’ll back the visitors to take all three points with them on the long journey back to South Wales.”

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-2

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Luke Phelps

“The panic is almost over for Middlesbrough. They’re slowly getting back to their best ways but there’s still a while to go, and Cardiff will be a very difficult game for Boro.

“The Bluebirds have been pleasantly surprising this season. They’re really showcasing a newfound ability and optimism under Bulut, whose side may yet become top six contenders.

“Both go into this one on the back of some decent, recent form, so I’ll predicted a draw in this one.”

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1