‘A slight dip in form’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Bolton Wanderers host Stevenage in League One tomorrow, in what should be an exciting battle against 3rd and 4th.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton have started strong, losing just two league games all season, beating Port Vale 1-0 in their last outing to move within four points of Oxford United in 2nd.

Stevenage meanwhile continue their impressive start to the campaign. But Steve Evans’ side lost at home to Oxford United last time out, having won just one of their last four in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really interesting match and it’ll give us a good indication about which of these two might be able to last the pace this season.

“And I’m worrying that Stevenage’s early form might be wearing off already. They’re still putting points on the board but they’ve lost ground on the top two, whilst Bolton are making up ground after a slight dip in form.

“Bolton are decent at home but Stevenage are very good on the road, so I’ll back them to claim a point in this one.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction: 1-1

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

James Ray

“Both these sides find themselves in the upper reaches of the League One table at this early stage of the season. However, I can only see one of them sustaining a promotion push over the course of the campaign, and that’s Bolton Wanderers.

“For the most part, Stevenage have been fantastic since their rise from League Two. Huge credit goes towards Steve Evans, his coaching team and the playing staff for managing that step up, but they might come up short here.

“It could be a close one and the visitors’ fantastic away record could see them snatch a point. However, I’m going to back Bolton to pick up a great three points here.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Stevenage prediction: 1-0