‘A gap in quality’ – Leicester City vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Leicester City remain in 1st place of the Championship table after thumping Blackburn Rovers 4-1 at the weekend, with Enzo Maresca’s side having won eight of their opening nine league games now.

Preston meanwhile were on the wrong end of a four-goal defeat at the weekend, losing 4-0 vs West Brom at Deepdale to see their unbeaten start to the season come to a crashing end.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Leicester and Preston set the benchmark this season. But after both teams’ results at the weekend, I think a gap in quality will start to emerge.

“It’s not all doom and gloom for Preston who remain in a strong position. But a few more bad results will undo all their good work so far, so Ryan Lowe really needs a reaction.

“Leicester though are looking too good right now. They’re really starting to tick under Maresca and they might go on to be one of the best teams we’ve seen in the second tier.

“I’ll say narrow Leicester win in this one.”

Leicester City vs Preston North End prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“That was a tough way for Preston’s fantastic run to end. Lowe and co have to make sure that the result can’t get them too down as the start to the season will have been great for confidence, but a game like that will always come as a blow.

“It’s not a great result to be on the receiving end of ahead of a trip to Leicester City either. The Foxes are purring at the moment and that Blackburn result goes to show the gulf between them and some of the Championship this season.

“I do think Leicester will get the win here, but Preston need to keep spirits high if they’re to keep their spot towards the top end of the division.”

Leicester City vs Preston North End prediction: 2-0