‘A big win’ – Charlton Athletic vs Exeter City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Exeter City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic host Exeter City in League One on Tuesday, with the Addicks looking to continue on their unbeaten start under new boss Michael Appleton.

He’s so far overseen three games, drawing two and winning one, with the last being a goalless draw away at Shrewsbury Town over the weekend.

Exeter meanwhile are in 8th place of the table. They’ve enjoyed a strong season so far, but boss Gary Caldwell oversaw a 2-0 defeat at home to Northampton Town in his side’s last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Exeter have hit a rough patch of form. They’ve lost a few games of late and defeat at home vs Northampton last time out will have been disappointing for the Grecians.

“Charlton meanwhile are solidifying. Appleton has had a decent start to life in charge but this is another tricky test for his side.

“At The Valley though, I think Charlton have a bit more about them; a bit more confidence. I’ll back them to claim what would be a big win here.”

Charlton Athletic vs Exeter City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s been a steady start to the Appleton era for Charlton Athletic and at home to Exeter City, they might just fancy their chances of getting another win. Three losses in four games for the Grecians has seen them slip away from the upper reaches of the division but it’s still been a really positive start to the season for Caldwell and co.

“I’m leaning towards a home win here. The Addicks put on an impressive home display in Appleton’s first game at The Valley and if he can turn that place into a fortress, we could start to see them making inroads up the division.

“Exeter will put up a decent fight but I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts.”

Charlton Athletic vs Exeter City prediction: 2-1