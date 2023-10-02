3 free agent midfielders Carlisle United should consider after Simpson’s transfer admission

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said they will look into the free agent market.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for a new midfielder. They are light of options in that position following Tyler Charters’ recent injury.

The Cumbrians also still have Dylan McGeouch out of action. As a result, they will see what options are out there for them now.

Simpson has told official club website: “With him being out, and Dylan McGeouch not being available as well, we are a little bit short on numbers. We’re going to have to have a look around and see if there are any free agents who are fit and ready to come in, and who can come and make an impact straight away.”

With that in mind, here is a look at three players they could target…

Matty Longstaff

Newcastle United cut ties with the 23-year-old at the end of last season and he remains available. The Toon Army decided not to extend his contract when it expired in late June.

Longstaff, who is a former England youth international, made 20 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions. He also had loan spells away at Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United.

Tom Pett

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has played 464 games in his career. He has been without a club since parting company with Port Vale in the summer.

Pett, 31, is an option for Carlisle and would be a shrewd addition in the middle of the park. The Hertfordshire-born man has had stints at Stevenage and Lincoln City in the past and knows the third tier well.

Jordon Mutch

The former Cardiff City, QPR and Crystal Palace man spent time at Crawley Town last term. He is unattached again at the moment and will be weighing up his options.

Mutch has travelled all over the world with football and has played for the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps, Gyeongnam, Aalesunds and Western Sydney Wanderers. Could Cumbria take his fancy now?