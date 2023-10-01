Stoke City loan man wants permanent exit from parent club after pushing for Potters move

Stoke City recruited winger Haksabanovic in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. He arrived on a season-long deal from Scottish giants Celtic and has managed a goal and an assist in four Championship games since.

The 24-year-old has started the last three league matches, netting in the 3-2 comeback win over Bristol City at the weekend.

Now, fresh insight on his future beyond his Potters loan has emerged from Football Insider, who state that Haksabanovic has his eyes on a permanent move away from his parent club. After pushing to complete his Stoke move in the summer, the Swedish-born winger isn’t keen on returning to Celtic.

Haksabanovic wants to leave the Scottish side for good in January or next summer. There is no mention of a potential destination in his mind but seems set on leaving Celtic far before his deal runs out in 2027.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

On the move for good?

It does feel like Haksabanovic’s future lies away from Celtic Park after his summer loan. These latest reports only affirm that belief, so it will be interesting to see what the next year or so holds for the 33-cap Montenegro international.

He’s made a decent start to life with Stoke, putting in some decent displays in recent weeks. The goal against Bristol City should only strengthen his grip on a starting spot under Alex Neil so the hope will be that he can really find his feet and kick on.

It could prove to be a big win for Neil and Stoke City. Their dismal start to the season hasn’t pleased supporters but if they can get a run going, there’s plenty of time for them to come good on the high ambitions for the campaign.