Stoke City faltering in pursuit of ex-Premier League defender, talks stalling over personal terms

Stoke City’s talks to sign free agent Ciaran Clark are hitting snags over personal terms, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Stoke City had a busy summer transfer window but that hasn’t stopped them from looking at the free agent market. Early in September, it was reported that they were making a move for ex-Newcastle United defender Clark but time has passed and the Irishman remains without a club.

Now, a fresh update on proceedings has emerged from reporter Nixon.

Speaking on his Patreon, he said that the Potters’ bid to sign the 34-year-old is hitting ‘snags’ over personal terms. Talks have been persisting but as of yet, an agreement has not been reached and the deal is stalling.

Clark has been without a club since leaving Newcastle in the summer. He spent last season on loan with promotion-winners Sheffield United but played only 11 times for the Blades, chipping in with two goals in the process.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Can they reach an agreement?

Time will tell if Stoke City and Clark can overcome these difficulties and get a deal done. The defender’s level of experience could make him a smart addition to Alex Neil’s squad but if an agreement can’t be reached, it might not be long before Clark turns to other clubs in his bid to return to the game.

Clark has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name across spells with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. He’s also tasted Championship football, playing 44 times in the second-tier overall.

As it stands, Stoke have the likes of Ben Wilmot, Luke McNally and Michael Rose as options at centre-back. Enda Stevens is also an option there but he has mainly played at left-back since his arrival. Another central defender wouldn’t go amiss but time will tell if a deal can be done for Clark.