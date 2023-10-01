QPR dealt blow with summer signing poised to miss Leeds United trip

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has said Morgan Fox is not expected to be available for their games this week.

QPR were beaten 3-1 at home by Coventry City this weekend. To make matters worse, their defender picked up a knee injury.

Fox, 30, joined the Hoops over the summer following his exit from fellow Championship side Stoke City. He has since been a regular for his new club so far this season.

Ainsworth has provided this update regarding his situation, as per West London Sport: “It was difficult to lose Morgan. He’s been an outstanding performer in defence. But it’s opportunities for other people now. He landed funny on his knee and we’re going to look at that, but I don’t envisage he’ll be back for this week. We’ll have to be careful with that one.”

Blow for QPR

QPR will be hoping that Fox isn’t out of action for too long ahead of their upcoming fixtures. They face an away trip to Elland Road on Wednesday night to take on Leeds United.

The R’s then lock horns with Blackburn Rovers at home next weekend as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Coventry. Ainsworth’s side are currently sat in 22nd place in the table and are inside the bottom three on goal difference.

QPR landed Fox in July to bolster their defensive department. He penned a two-year deal and has since made nine appearances in all competitions.

The former Wales youth international is an experienced player in the Football League and has played over 300 games in his career to date. He has had spells at Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke in the past and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

The Hoops are likely to have to make do without him against Leeds with him poised to be assessed.