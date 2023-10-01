Preston North End attacker heads out the exit door on loan

Preston North End forward Kitt Nelson has joined Workington on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis. They will hope he can get some experience under his belt in non-league.

Nelson, 18, will spend the next month with his new club. They play their football in the Northern Premier League and are managed by ex-Carlisle United defender Danny Grainger.

He is due to return to Deepdale on 28th October. Workington are 5th in the table and beat FC United of Manchester 2-1 at home yesterday.

Preston loan exit

Preston will hope Nelson’s loan switch can help boost his development. He penned his first professional deal with the Championship outfit in the summer and was involved with Ryan Lowe’s side over pre-season.

The teenager has risen up through the academy ranks of the Lancashire club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years. However, his pathway into their first-team is currently blocked due to the abundance of senior options that they have in his position.

Nelson will have to bide his time before breaking into Lowe’s team and impressing with Workington will certainly help his chances over the next four weeks.

He leaves behind a Preston team who have made a decent start to the new season and find themselves in the play-offs. They were thumped 4-0 at home by West Brom this weekend though in their first loss of the campaign.

The Lilywhites will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to the Baggies next week with two away trips upcoming. They first head to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City before taking on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.