Plymouth Argyle boss hails ‘consistent’ player after Hull City performance

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has heaped praise on Joe Edwards after their draw away at Hull City.

Plymouth Argyle held the Tigers to a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium. The Pilgrims are now 13th in the Championship table and are five points off the play-offs.

They took the lead against Liam Rosenior’s side after 22 minutes when Adam Randell found the net. However, the hosts levelled just before half-time through Regan Slater.

Schumacher hailed Edwards after the game and told the official club website: “He’s so consistent. He gives us everything that he’s got. He was up against some good players today in wide areas and defended incredibly well.

“When we needed him to land on second balls, he did. He was calm in possession. He puts in a performance that any good skipper does.

“I’m pleased for him. It’s a brilliant milestone for him to get to 500 appearances. It’s not easy for anyone to do that, and at such a young age as well, really.

“He’s got loads of years and loads of games left in him as well. All credit to him. He should be proud of his afternoon’s work.”

Key man for Plymouth

Yesterday was Edwards’ 500th game in his career. The 32-year-old has been on the books at Plymouth since 2019.

He has been a key player for the Pilgrims over recent years and has made 194 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 20 goals along the way. The Gloucester-born man played an important role behind their promotion from League One last season.

Edwards has also had spells in the past at Aston Villa, Bristol City, Yeovil Town, Colchester United and Walsall. He has found a home at Home Park though and is enjoying life in the second tier.

Schumacher’s side have adapted well after they got promoted and will be pleased with their draw away at Hull considering the Tigers are in the top six and have lost only once in this campaign.

Plymouth have back-to-back home games coming up now against Millwall and Swansea City as they aim to get more points on the board.